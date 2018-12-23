Xylem Inc (XYL) Holdings Lifted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 472.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 98,184 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.07% of Xylem worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 96,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

XYL opened at $63.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Xylem Inc (XYL) Holdings Lifted by Federated Investors Inc. PA” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/xylem-inc-xyl-holdings-lifted-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.