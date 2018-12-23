Yext Inc (YEXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will post $62.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.56 million to $63.10 million. Yext posted sales of $48.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $227.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.43 million to $228.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $297.20 million, with estimates ranging from $288.61 million to $304.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 104.78% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.46. Yext has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $27.19.

In other Yext news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $73,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 743,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,035,515. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

