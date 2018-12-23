Yext Inc (YEXT) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $73,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,500 shares of company stock worth $14,035,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Yext by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,018,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,936,000 after buying an additional 48,661 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,157,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after buying an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,936,000 after buying an additional 48,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yext by 185.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 655,428 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Yext by 130.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. Yext has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative return on equity of 104.78% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

