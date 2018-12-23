Yext (YEXT) Trading Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) dropped 7.2% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 1,742,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,009,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Specifically, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $311,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,035,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Yext in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 104.78%. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 64.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $1,430,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Yext by 263.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 54,844 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yext by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Yext by 431.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 303,271 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

