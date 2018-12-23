Yourgene Health (YGEN) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Yourgene Health PLC (LON:YGEN) were up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.48 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.48 ($0.10). Approximately 635,420 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).
About Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN)
Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.
Featured Story: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Yourgene Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yourgene Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.