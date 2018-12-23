Yuan Chain Coin (YCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $255,043.00

Yuan Chain Coin (CURRENCY:YCC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Yuan Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC and Hotbit. Yuan Chain Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $255,043.00 worth of Yuan Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yuan Chain Coin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yuan Chain Coin Profile

Yuan Chain Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Yuan Chain Coin’s official website is www.yuan.org. Yuan Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @yuanchain.

Buying and Selling Yuan Chain Coin

Yuan Chain Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yuan Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yuan Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yuan Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

