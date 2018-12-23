Zacks: Albany International Corp. (AIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Albany International an industry rank of 211 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. Albany International has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $82.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. Albany International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,552,000 after purchasing an additional 146,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,937,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,557,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Albany International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,937,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,557,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

