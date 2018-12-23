Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.87. Archer Daniels Midland posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Archer Daniels Midland.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,173,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.67. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 2,100 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 236,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the third quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 173,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.