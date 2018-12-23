Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 94.81% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $172.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $299,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 4,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $122,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,378.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,837,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,762 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,541,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,355,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after purchasing an additional 525,320 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,187,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

CWST traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. 333,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,328. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.