Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDW (CDW) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.22. CDW reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CDW stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. 2,090,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.03. CDW has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $96.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,372,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,481,469.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,753.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,586 shares of company stock worth $6,536,421 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,687,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,069,000 after buying an additional 918,485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 19,305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,694,000 after buying an additional 533,605 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,643,000 after buying an additional 310,352 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 421,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after buying an additional 210,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,401,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,571,000 after buying an additional 187,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

