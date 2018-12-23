Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.76). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLSD. Laidlaw set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 43,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,255,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,154,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 85,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 31.6% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 875,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 210,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 3,305,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,932. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -4.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.