Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.53.

FITB stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,455,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,661,000 after buying an additional 2,718,504 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 119.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,875,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,929,000 after buying an additional 2,658,672 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 106.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,166,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,747,000 after buying an additional 2,146,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 658.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,622,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after buying an additional 1,409,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,763,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,076,000 after buying an additional 1,243,646 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

