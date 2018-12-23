Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Money Express Inc (IMXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report $71.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $72.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $270.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $271.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $325.85 million, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $333.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Institutional investors own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc operates as a processor of money transfer services. The company offers wire transfer, money order, and cash checking services. It uses a proprietary financial technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala.

