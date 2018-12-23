Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to post sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $11.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.48 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 1,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $41,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $141,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 62,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,828. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,398,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,763,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,442,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KDP opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

