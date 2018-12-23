Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $769.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post $769.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $771.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $767.44 million. Plexus reported sales of $677.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Plexus had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $771.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Plexus has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 17,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $1,008,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralf R. Boer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,807. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.