Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scpharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). Scpharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scpharmaceuticals.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.22.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 13.03. The company has a market cap of $86.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 469,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59,617 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 1,268.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

