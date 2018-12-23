Zacks: Analysts Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.68. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.74 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cabot Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Williams Capital set a $27.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,588,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,071,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,016 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 30,082,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $737,988,000 after purchasing an additional 143,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,440,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $280,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,233 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,743,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,311,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,135,000 after purchasing an additional 167,025 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,273,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.