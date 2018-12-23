Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardtronics PLC (CATM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) to post $317.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $324.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.82 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $362.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $340.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATM. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Cardtronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded Cardtronics to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Dan Antilley sold 5,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Tim Arnoult sold 3,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $94,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its stake in Cardtronics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,126,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,136,000 after buying an additional 80,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardtronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,519,000 after acquiring an additional 224,208 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cardtronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,798,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,555,000 after acquiring an additional 61,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cardtronics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,243,000 after acquiring an additional 184,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cardtronics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,712,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,168,000 after acquiring an additional 135,655 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

