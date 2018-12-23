Zacks: Analysts Expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). QTS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

QTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $685,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 356,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

QTS stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 550,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,276. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

