Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.41. American Axle & Manufact. posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufact..

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

American Axle & Manufact. stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. 3,237,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

In other news, CFO Christopher John May bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Deveson bought 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $149,611.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,523 shares in the company, valued at $733,993.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 136,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,594. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufact. (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.