Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aratana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Aratana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aratana Therapeutics.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PETX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aratana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Aratana Therapeutics stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Aratana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, insider Peter Steven St sold 46,094 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $269,649.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernst Heinen sold 19,308 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $134,190.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,073.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,607 shares of company stock valued at $476,116. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,044,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aratana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 853,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 141,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 208,508 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

