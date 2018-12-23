Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will report sales of $138.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.90 million. Cadence Bancorp reported sales of $113.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year sales of $491.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $520.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $727.28 million, with estimates ranging from $517.28 million to $791.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.97 million.

CADE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on Cadence Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

NYSE CADE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. 2,956,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,700. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, insider Jerry W. Powell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 104.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

