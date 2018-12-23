Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.13. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. acquired 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,438.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,877.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry R. Daniel, Jr. sold 1,573 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $34,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

