Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. PRGX Global posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.48%.

PRGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of PRGX Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Opportunit Headlands bought 13,959 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $119,489.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 3,450 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $30,325.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 77,009 shares of company stock worth $688,891. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in PRGX Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PRGX Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PRGX Global by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PRGX Global by 20.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 378,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PRGX Global by 89.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. 108,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $211.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.67. PRGX Global has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services  Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

