Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Corp (VCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.84 Million

Analysts expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report sales of $29.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $30.17 million. Vericel reported sales of $23.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $89.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.02 million to $89.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $114.54 million, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $115.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Vericel had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vericel to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $150,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $262,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,125 shares of company stock worth $2,737,781. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 18.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vericel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 409,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 10.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 68,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

VCEL stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. 2,064,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,101. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Vericel has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 3.48.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

