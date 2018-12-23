Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to post $105.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.90 million. Axon Enterprise posted sales of $94.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year sales of $410.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.70 million to $413.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $478.70 million, with estimates ranging from $460.70 million to $488.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $4,522,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,736,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $68,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,477.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,425. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,701,000 after buying an additional 644,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,647,000 after buying an additional 238,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,322,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,647,000 after buying an additional 238,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after buying an additional 28,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,783,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $41.79 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

