Zacks: Brokerages Expect AXT Inc (AXTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.07 Million

Analysts expect that AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report $26.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.20 million and the highest is $27.02 million. AXT posted sales of $26.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $107.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $107.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $119.76 million, with estimates ranging from $118.68 million to $120.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. AXT had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 172,795 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in AXT by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,860,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in AXT by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,171,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in AXT by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 283,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 452,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,506. AXT has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $163.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

