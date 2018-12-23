Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fastenal (FAST) to Post $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Longbow Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.95 per share, for a total transaction of $103,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,947.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Holden Lewis purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.28 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $299,849 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,459,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,293,000 after purchasing an additional 311,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 86.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 196,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 91,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,459,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,293,000 after purchasing an additional 311,099 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,444,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Fastenal by 29.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 25,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. 4,622,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

