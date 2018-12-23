Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.17). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 94.53% and a negative net margin of 331.02%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTBX shares. ValuEngine raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Heat Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 367,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,491. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 136,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 798,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 136,256 shares during the period. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

