Zacks: Brokerages Expect Premier Inc (PINC) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.61. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.79 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 32.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Premier stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. Premier has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $100,731.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,362.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,725 shares of company stock worth $1,042,126. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 1,599.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,271 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Premier by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 516,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 357,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Premier by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 919,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 313,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 292,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

