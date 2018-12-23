Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 145.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Tupperware Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.73. 1,361,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,285. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,923,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 13.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,727,000 after buying an additional 195,671 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 29.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after buying an additional 309,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,100,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,377,000 after buying an additional 39,623 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

