Zacks: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) an industry rank of 90 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $36.61. 39,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $351.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, CEO Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 6,363 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $267,945.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.