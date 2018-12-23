Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Qutoutiao (QTT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Qutoutiao from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Qutoutiao in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Qutoutiao in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

QTT opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Qutoutiao has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $20.39.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qutoutiao stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

