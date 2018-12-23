Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unilever (UL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

Shares of UL opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 147,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

