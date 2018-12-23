Zacks Investment Research Lowers Murphy Oil (MUR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the past one month, loss in Murphy Oil’s shares were in-line with its industry. Murphy Oil operates in a highly competitive oil and gas industry that continues to create challenges for the company. Additionally, with operations outside the United States, the company is also subject to changes in foreign currency conversion rates, which may affect earnings from these oilfields. However, Murphy Oil’s strong upstream portfolio and ongoing capital investments will pave the way for long-term oil-focused production growth. The new low-cost finding will help the company to further expand onshore and offshore business. The company is pursuing steady E&P and development activities in the United States and other international locations.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Alliance Securities raised Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -769.23%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $316,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli M. Hammock sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $81,898.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 102.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

