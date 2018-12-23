Zacks Investment Research Lowers Myovant Sciences (MYOV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of MYOV opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Altmeyer bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 31.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,567,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

