Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pzena Investment Management (PZN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pzena Investment Management, LLC, which will become the company’s operating company upon the consummation of the offering, is a premier value-oriented investment management firm with a record of investment excellence and exceptional client service. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pzena Investment Management from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of PZN opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Pzena Investment Management has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $39.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pzena Investment Management will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 73,222 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 127,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 116,856 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

