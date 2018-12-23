Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $169.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “For fiscal 2019, Rockwell Automation expects its adjusted EPS to be $8.85-$9.25, which represents 12% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. It also anticipates organic sales to be up 3.7-6.7%. The company will gain from favorable manufacturing environment, strength in heavy industries and positive macroeconomic indicators. Rockwell Automation will benefit from its focus on broadening the portfolio of hardware and software products, solutions and services. Growing investment and acquisitions will also fuel growth.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROK. Stephens initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.07.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $144.78 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $144.66 and a 1-year high of $209.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $625,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 13,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.77, for a total value of $2,358,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,872,865.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,662. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,728,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,632,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,362,000 after buying an additional 128,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,466,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,082,000 after buying an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,224,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after buying an additional 230,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,533,000 after buying an additional 164,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

