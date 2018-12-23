Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have $256.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Thermo Fisher has successfully outperformed its industry. The company saw strength in all end markets categorized by customer type or geography in the last reported quarter. It particularly registered solid international performance with strong growth in Asia-Pacific including China. Also, a series of product launches with progress in precision medicine initiatives aided its performance. The company’s recently-closed acquisition of Advanced Bioprocessing business from BD should add complementary cell culture products to Thermo Fisher’s bioproduction offerings. Also, the company’s initiative to buy Gatan to boost electron microscopy suite buoys optimism. On the flip side, Thermo Fisher’s business segments are getting impacted by unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and escalating costs pose a threat.”

TMO has been the subject of several other reports. Cleveland Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.27.

Shares of TMO opened at $215.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $189.09 and a 52-week high of $253.91. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.45, for a total transaction of $2,293,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,144,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,127 shares of company stock worth $39,038,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

