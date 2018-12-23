Zacks: Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (SKYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Sky Solar an industry rank of 93 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sky Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sky Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of SKYS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. 306,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,467. The company has a market cap of $195.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.14. Sky Solar has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

