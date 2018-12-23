ZALANDO SE/ADR (ZLNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZLNDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.70. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

