Zayedcoin (ZYD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Zayedcoin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zayedcoin has a market cap of $10,000.00 and $2.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zayedcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zayedcoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000546 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000140 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001800 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin (ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zayedcoin is www.zayedcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zayedcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zayedcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.