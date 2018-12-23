Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Stake Lessened by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,220 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter worth about $447,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 160,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 119,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zayo Group news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 337,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $10,001,133.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,999,819.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $54,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,384 shares of company stock worth $10,216,114. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZAYO shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Zayo Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.54.

ZAYO stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $641.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.21 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

