ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

TSE ZCL opened at C$6.28 on Friday. ZCL Composites has a 52 week low of C$5.43 and a 52 week high of C$12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.17.

ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZCL Composites will post 0.569999974729065 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of ZCL Composites in a report on Friday.

About ZCL Composites

ZCL Composites Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also manufactures and distributes liquid storage systems, including fiberglass storage tanks and related products and accessories; and produces and sells in-situ fiberglass tank and tank lining systems, and three dimensional glass fabric materials.

