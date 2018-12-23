Zebi Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Zebi has traded 69.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. Zebi has a market cap of $3.76 million and $219,330.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.02664790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00150493 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00190869 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025224 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025276 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Koinex, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Liquid, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.