Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Insider Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 402 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $22,274.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,709.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ZEN opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $72.76.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.78 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zendesk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 36.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,462,000 after purchasing an additional 579,772 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 6,776.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 203,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $22,103,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 8.8% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/zendesk-inc-zen-insider-jeffrey-j-titterton-sells-402-shares.html.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.