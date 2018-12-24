-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $292.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.77%.

Several research firms have commented on PDS. National Bank Financial began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

PDS opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $519.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.15. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 138.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 112.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 2,089.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

