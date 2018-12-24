$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechTarget Inc (TTGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. TechTarget posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.08 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on TechTarget from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of TTGT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $322.86 million, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.81. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $488,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,528. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in TechTarget by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in TechTarget by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

