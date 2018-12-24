$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arconic Inc (ARNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Arconic reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arconic.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Arconic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arconic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 134.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 460.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,321,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,480 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 17.9% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,500,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 340.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 874,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 675,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.