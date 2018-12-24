$0.28 EPS Expected for California Water Service Group (CWT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.32. California Water Service Group posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover California Water Service Group.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $110,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $213,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $233,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

